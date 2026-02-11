UConn vs Butler College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

The Butler Bulldogs (13-11, 4-9 Big East) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the UConn Huskies (22-2, 12-1 Big East) on February 11, 2026 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

UConn vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (79.3%)

UConn is an 11.5-point favorite over Butler on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 144.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the outing.

UConn vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has put together an 8-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Butler has covered 12 times in 24 matchups with a spread this season.

UConn covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Butler covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Huskies have played worse at home, covering three times in 13 home games, and four times in eight road games.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .538 (7-6-0). On the road, it is .375 (3-5-0).

UConn is 5-8-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Butler has four wins against the spread in 13 Big East games this year.

UConn vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been victorious in 17, or 89.5%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Huskies have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -820 or better.

Butler has won 22.2% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-7).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +550 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 89.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UConn vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn's +353 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (111th in college basketball) while giving up 64.5 per outing (13th in college basketball).

Solomon Ball ranks 389th in the country with a team-leading 14.0 points per game.

Butler puts up 81.1 points per game (86th in college basketball) while allowing 77.3 per outing (273rd in college basketball). It has a +93 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Finley Bizjack's team-leading 17.9 points per game rank him 93rd in the country.

The Huskies win the rebound battle by an average of 5.2 boards. They are collecting 33.5 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.3 per contest.

Tarris Reed Jr. leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball action).

The Bulldogs rank 78th in the nation at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 more than the 30.9 their opponents average.

Michael Ajayi tops the Bulldogs with 11.6 rebounds per game (third in college basketball).

UConn ranks 55th in college basketball with 103.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in college basketball defensively with 84.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs rank 142nd in college basketball averaging 99.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 190th, allowing 94.5 points per 100 possessions.

