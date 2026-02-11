Michigan vs Northwestern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

The Northwestern Wildcats (10-14, 2-11 Big Ten) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (22-1, 12-1 Big Ten) on February 11, 2026 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game airs on BTN.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads

Michigan vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Michigan vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (79.9%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's Michigan-Northwestern spread (Michigan -15.5) or total (152.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has covered 12 times in 23 games with a spread this season.

Northwestern has put together a 9-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Michigan covers the spread when it is a 15.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Northwestern covers as an underdog of 15.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Wolverines have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 12 opportunities at home, and they've covered two times in seven opportunities in road games.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (4-8-0). On the road, it is .500 (4-4-0).

Michigan has beaten the spread five times in 13 conference games.

Northwestern has beaten the spread five times in 13 Big Ten games.

Michigan vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been victorious in 20, or 95.2%, of the 21 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Wolverines have a win-loss record of 12-1 when favored by -2000 or better by bookmakers this year.

Northwestern has gone 1-9 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 10% of those games).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +980 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan has a 95.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan put up 78 points per game and gave up 71.5 last season, ranking them 75th in the country on offense and 160th on defense.

With 35 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds allowed, Michigan was 34th and 114th in the country, respectively, last year.

Last season Michigan was ranked 46th in college basketball in assists with 15.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Michigan was 14th-worst in college basketball in committing them (13.6 per game) last season. And it was ranked 240th in forcing them (10.6 per game).

Last season Northwestern averaged 72.4 points per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 69.2 points per contest (85th-ranked).

Northwestern pulled down 30.6 boards per game (266th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 30.8 rebounds per contest (153rd-ranked).

Last year Northwestern ranked 105th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.5 per game.

Northwestern forced 12.6 turnovers per game last year (67th-ranked in college basketball), but it committed only 9.3 turnovers per contest (25th-best).

