Florida vs Georgia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

The Florida Gators (17-6, 8-2 SEC) will look to continue a four-game road win streak when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs (17-6, 5-5 SEC) on February 11, 2026 at Stegeman Coliseum.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Florida vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (63.8%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Florida-Georgia spread (Florida -9.5) or over/under (165.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Florida vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia is 11-12-0 ATS this season.

Florida covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than Georgia covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Gators own a worse record against the spread in home games (5-6-0) than they do in away games (5-1-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 6-8-0 record) than away (.667, 4-2-0).

Florida has eight wins against the spread in 10 conference games this season.

Georgia has five wins against the spread in 10 SEC games this season.

Florida vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has come away with 13 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Gators have a win-loss record of 8-2 when favored by -521 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Georgia has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-4).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +385 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 83.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Florida vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida was the fifth-best squad in college basketball in points scored (84.8 per game) and 91st in points conceded (69.6) last season.

On the boards, Florida was second-best in college basketball in rebounds (39.0 per game) last year. It was 129th in rebounds allowed (30.4 per game).

Last season Florida was ranked 61st in college basketball in assists with 15.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Florida was 129th in the nation in committing them (10.6 per game) last year. It was 197th in forcing them (11.1 per game).

On offense, Georgia averaged 75.3 points per game (136th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 69.9 points per contest at the other end (107th-ranked).

Last year Georgia grabbed 32.8 boards per game (135th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.0 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

Last season Georgia ranked 260th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.5 per game.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, Georgia was 297th in college basketball. It forced 11.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 140th in college basketball.

