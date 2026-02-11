Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

Warriors vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (37-16) are favored (-6.5) to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (29-25) at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on ESPN and FDSSW. The matchup's point total is set at 219.5.

Warriors vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -6.5 219.5 -245 +200

Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (57.8%)

Warriors vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread in a matchup 27 times this season (27-22-4).

The Warriors have 24 wins against the spread in 54 games this year.

Spurs games have gone over the total 21 times out of 54 chances this season.

Warriors games this season have hit the over on 30 of 54 set point totals (55.6%).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread in road games (15-12-1) than it has at home (12-10-3).

When playing at home, the Spurs exceed the total 40% of the time (10 of 25 games). They've hit the over in 39.3% of games on the road (11 of 28 contests).

Golden State has been better against the spread at home (13-13-1) than on the road (11-16-0) this season.

Warriors games have finished above the over/under 59.3% of the time at home (16 of 27), and 51.9% of the time away (14 of 27).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points, 2.7 assists and 11.1 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 19.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 5.1 boards and 7 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 28.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.4 points, 1.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.3 points, 5.9 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Warriors Leaders

Per game, Brandin Podziemski gives the Warriors 11.9 points, 4.6 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Draymond Green provides the Warriors 8.4 points, 5.6 boards and 5.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Moses Moody averages 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is draining 43.5% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Quinten Post averages 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 43.5% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Al Horford's numbers on the season are 7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

