FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 9

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Tuesday, there are five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 5 UConn and No. 18 Florida at 9 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to play out? Find out below.

Here are the betting odds to analyze before Tuesday in college basketball.

Michigan vs. Villanova

  • Matchup: Villanova Wildcats at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
  • Projected Winner: Michigan (80.58% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan (-15.5)
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: December 9
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Michigan vs. Villanova with FanDuel Sportsbook.

BYU vs. Clemson

  • Matchup: Clemson Tigers vs. No. 10 BYU Cougars
  • Projected Winner: BYU (60.31% win probability)
  • Spread: BYU (-7.5)
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: December 9
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on BYU vs. Clemson with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Virginia vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

  • Matchup: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers
  • Projected Winner: Virginia (97.68% win probability)
  • Spread: Virginia (-34.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: December 10
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Bet on Virginia vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ohio State vs. Illinois

  • Matchup: No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Projected Winner: Ohio State (57.04% win probability)
  • Spread: Illinois (-3.5)
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: December 10
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Bet on Ohio State vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UConn vs. Florida

  • Matchup: No. 18 Florida Gators vs. No. 5 UConn Huskies
  • Projected Winner: UConn (60.54% win probability)
  • Spread: UConn (-4.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: December 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on UConn vs. Florida with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup