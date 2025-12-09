Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 9

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Tuesday, there are five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 5 UConn and No. 18 Florida at 9 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to play out? Find out below.

Here are the betting odds to analyze before Tuesday in college basketball.

Michigan vs. Villanova

Matchup: Villanova Wildcats at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Villanova Wildcats at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (80.58% win probability)

Michigan (80.58% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-15.5)

Michigan (-15.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: December 9

December 9 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

BYU vs. Clemson

Matchup: Clemson Tigers vs. No. 10 BYU Cougars

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 10 BYU Cougars Projected Winner: BYU (60.31% win probability)

BYU (60.31% win probability) Spread: BYU (-7.5)

BYU (-7.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: December 9

December 9 TV Channel: ESPN

Virginia vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Matchup: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers Projected Winner: Virginia (97.68% win probability)

Virginia (97.68% win probability) Spread: Virginia (-34.5)

Virginia (-34.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Ohio State vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Winner: Ohio State (57.04% win probability)

Ohio State (57.04% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-3.5)

Illinois (-3.5) Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: Peacock

UConn vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 18 Florida Gators vs. No. 5 UConn Huskies

No. 18 Florida Gators vs. No. 5 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (60.54% win probability)

UConn (60.54% win probability) Spread: UConn (-4.5)

UConn (-4.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

