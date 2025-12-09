Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 9
Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Tuesday, there are five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 5 UConn and No. 18 Florida at 9 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to play out? Find out below.
Here are the betting odds to analyze before Tuesday in college basketball.
Michigan vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Villanova Wildcats at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner: Michigan (80.58% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-15.5)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: December 9
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
BYU vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Clemson Tigers vs. No. 10 BYU Cougars
- Projected Winner: BYU (60.31% win probability)
- Spread: BYU (-7.5)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: December 9
- TV Channel: ESPN
Virginia vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Matchup: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers
- Projected Winner: Virginia (97.68% win probability)
- Spread: Virginia (-34.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
Ohio State vs. Illinois
- Matchup: No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Winner: Ohio State (57.04% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-3.5)
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: Peacock
UConn vs. Florida
- Matchup: No. 18 Florida Gators vs. No. 5 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (60.54% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-4.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: December 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
