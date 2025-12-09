Virginia vs Maryland-Eastern Shore College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-8) on December 9, 2025 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Virginia win (97.7%)

Virginia is a 35.5-point favorite over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday and the total is set at 134.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the game.

Virginia vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cavaliers did a better job covering the spread in away games (5-6-0) than they did at home (7-10-0) last season.

Last season, the Hawks were 4-4-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they were 8-10-0 ATS (.444).

Virginia vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia's +172 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.4 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per contest (81st in college basketball).

Thijs De Ridder is 167th in college basketball with a team-high 16.4 points per game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has been outscored by 7.1 points per game (posting 62.6 points per game, 356th in college basketball, while conceding 69.7 per contest, 104th in college basketball) and has a -85 scoring differential.

Joseph Locandro paces Maryland-Eastern Shore, scoring 12.4 points per game (607th in college basketball).

The Cavaliers win the rebound battle by 9.9 boards on average. They collect 38.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 27th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.8 per contest.

Johann Grunloh tops the Cavaliers with 7.2 rebounds per game (143rd in college basketball play).

The Hawks are 273rd in the country at 31.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.4 their opponents average.

Zion Obanla averages 4.7 rebounds per game (743rd in college basketball) to lead the Hawks.

Virginia's 109.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 20th in college basketball, and the 85.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 74th in college basketball.

The Hawks rank 349th in college basketball averaging 82.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 186th, allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions.

