Illinois vs Ohio State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) aim to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on December 9, 2025.

Illinois vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Value City Arena

Illinois vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ohio State win (57%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Illinois-Ohio State outing (in which Illinois is a 3.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 157.5 points), keep reading for a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Illinois vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.

Ohio State has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Fighting Illini had a better record against the spread when playing at home (10-7-0) than they did in away games (5-5-0) last season.

Last season, the Buckeyes were 10-7-0 at home against the spread (.588 winning percentage). Away, they were 4-7-0 ATS (.364).

Illinois vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has won in three of the four contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Fighting Illini have been a -178 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Ohio State has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Buckeyes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +146 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 64% chance of walking away with the win.

Illinois vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois outscores opponents by 19.4 points per game (scoring 88.7 per game to rank 27th in college basketball while allowing 69.3 per contest to rank 97th in college basketball) and has a +174 scoring differential overall.

Kylan Boswell's 17.0 points per game lead Illinois and are 133rd in the nation.

Ohio State puts up 88.4 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per outing (91st in college basketball). It has a +154 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 19.3 points per game.

Bruce Thornton's 20.1 points per game paces Ohio State and ranks 30th in the nation.

The Fighting Illini average 40.4 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 11.1 boards per game.

David Mirkovic tops the team with 9.6 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball action).

The 34.5 rebounds per game the Buckeyes accumulate rank 130th in the country, 8.5 more than the 26.0 their opponents pull down.

Brandon Noel tops the team with 5.4 rebounds per game (474th in college basketball).

Illinois averages 109.1 points per 100 possessions (26th in college basketball), while giving up 85.3 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

The Buckeyes rank eighth in college basketball with 112.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 110th defensively with 87.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

