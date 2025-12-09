UConn vs Florida College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

The UConn Huskies (8-1) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Florida Gators (5-3) on December 9, 2025 at Madison Square Garden.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

UConn vs. Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (60.5%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Tuesday's UConn-Florida spread (UConn -4.5) or total (146.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UConn vs. Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Florida has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

UConn (2-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (25%) than Florida (1-0) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Huskies owned a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-8-0) than they did in road games (6-5-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Gators performed better at home (11-5-0) than away (6-4-0) last year.

UConn vs. Florida: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in four games this year and has walked away with the win three times (75%) in those games.

The Huskies have been listed as a favorite of -230 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Florida has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Gators have played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 69.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn averages 80.1 points per game (132nd in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per contest (seventh in college basketball). It has a +177 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 19.7 points per game.

UConn's leading scorer, Solomon Ball, ranks 328th in college basketball averaging 14.6 points per game.

Florida has a +92 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.5 points per game. It is putting up 83.4 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and is giving up 71.9 per contest to rank 151st in college basketball.

Thomas Haugh's 18.6 points per game paces Florida and ranks 66th in the country.

The Huskies win the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. They collect 34.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 142nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.8 per outing.

Alex Karaban paces the Huskies with 5.8 rebounds per game (370th in college basketball play).

The Gators come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 15.3 boards. They are collecting 44.3 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.0.

Rueben Chinyelu is fourth in college basketball with 11.5 rebounds per game, leading the Gators.

UConn's 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 45th in college basketball, and the 80.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 24th in college basketball.

The Gators rank 185th in college basketball averaging 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 41st, allowing 83.6 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!