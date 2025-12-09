Michigan vs Villanova College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

Two streaking teams meet when the Michigan Wolverines (8-0) host the Villanova Wildcats (7-1) on December 9, 2025. The Wolverines will put their eight-game win streak on the line against the Wildcats, who have won seven straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Villanova Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Villanova Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (80.6%)

Michigan is a 15.5-point favorite over Villanova on Tuesday and the total has been set at 150.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the outing.

Michigan vs. Villanova: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.

Villanova is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

The Wolverines owned a worse record against the spread at home (5-10-0) than they did in road games (5-5-0) last season.

Last year, the Wildcats were 11-6-0 at home against the spread (.647 winning percentage). Away, they were 3-8-0 ATS (.273).

Michigan vs. Villanova: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been named as the moneyline favorite seven times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Wolverines have not lost in three games this year when favored by -2083 or better on the moneyline.

Villanova has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Wildcats have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 95.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Villanova Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan scored 78 points per game and gave up 71.5 last year, making them 75th in the nation on offense and 160th defensively.

With 35 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds allowed, Michigan was 34th and 114th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Michigan was 46th in college basketball in assists (15.8 per game) last year.

Last year, Michigan was 14th-worst in the nation in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6).

Last season Villanova put up 74 points per game (167th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 68.2 points per contest (60th-ranked).

Villanova grabbed 30.9 rebounds per game last season (239th-ranked in college basketball), and it gave up only 27.7 rebounds per contest (17th-best).

Villanova averaged 12.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 268th in college basketball.

Villanova ranked top-25 last year in turnovers, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 331st with 9.6 forced turnovers per contest.

