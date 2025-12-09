BYU vs Clemson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

The BYU Cougars (7-1) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (7-2) on December 9, 2025 at Madison Square Garden.

BYU vs. Clemson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

BYU vs. Clemson Picks and Prediction

Prediction: BYU win (60.3%)

BYU-Clemson contest (in which BYU is a 7.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 150.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

BYU vs. Clemson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Clemson has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Clemson is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record BYU puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Cougars did a better job covering the spread in home games (10-6-0) last season than they did in road games (6-5-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Tigers had a lower winning percentage at home (.588, 10-7-0 record) than on the road (.667, 8-4-0).

BYU vs. Clemson: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been named as the moneyline favorite five times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Cougars have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -334 or better.

Clemson has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +265 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies BYU has a 77% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

BYU vs. Clemson Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU has a +138 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.3 points per game. It is putting up 85.3 points per game to rank 63rd in college basketball and is giving up 68.0 per contest to rank 76th in college basketball.

AJ Dybantsa's team-leading 19.4 points per game ranks 46th in the nation.

Clemson puts up 85.1 points per game (65th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per outing (56th in college basketball). It has a +166 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 18.4 points per game.

RJ Godfrey's 12.1 points per game leads Clemson and ranks 658th in the nation.

The 35.9 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 75th in the nation, and are 5.4 more than the 30.5 their opponents grab per outing.

Keba Keita leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game (152nd in college basketball action).

The Tigers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.8 boards. They are grabbing 39.6 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.8.

Godfrey leads the team with 6.4 rebounds per game (245th in college basketball).

BYU averages 107.6 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball), while giving up 85.8 points per 100 possessions (72nd in college basketball).

The Tigers score 109.0 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball), while conceding 85.4 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball).

