Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 7

No. 11 Gonzaga and North Florida face off at 9 p.m. ET, which is one of five games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

Here are the betting odds to break down prior to Sunday in college basketball.

Kansas vs. Missouri

Matchup: Missouri Tigers vs. No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks

Missouri Tigers vs. No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (52.72% win probability)

Kansas (52.72% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-6.5)

Kansas (-6.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: ESPN2

