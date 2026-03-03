NHL
Oilers vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3
The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Ottawa Senators.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Senators Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (29-24-8) vs. Ottawa Senators (29-22-8)
- Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-134)
|Senators (+112)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (55.7%)
Oilers vs Senators Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +184 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -230.
Oilers vs Senators Over/Under
- Oilers versus Senators on March 3 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -110.
Oilers vs Senators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Oilers, Ottawa is the underdog at +112, and Edmonton is -134 playing at home.