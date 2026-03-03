Oilers vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Ottawa Senators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Senators Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (29-24-8) vs. Ottawa Senators (29-22-8)

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-134) Senators (+112) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (55.7%)

Oilers vs Senators Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +184 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -230.

Oilers vs Senators Over/Under

Oilers versus Senators on March 3 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -110.

Oilers vs Senators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Oilers, Ottawa is the underdog at +112, and Edmonton is -134 playing at home.

