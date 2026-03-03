FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Ottawa Senators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Senators Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (29-24-8) vs. Ottawa Senators (29-22-8)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-134)Senators (+112)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (55.7%)

Oilers vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +184 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -230.

Oilers vs Senators Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Senators on March 3 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -110.

Oilers vs Senators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Oilers, Ottawa is the underdog at +112, and Edmonton is -134 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup