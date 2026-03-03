Bulls vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Bulls vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (47-15) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (25-36) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN and FDSOK. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Bulls vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -10.5 226.5 -450 +350

Bulls vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (77.7%)

Bulls vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 31 times in 62 games with a set spread.

The Bulls have played 61 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

This season, 35 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 61 chances.

The Bulls have gone over the point total 47.5% of the time this year (29 of 61 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread (15-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (16-13-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Thunder hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 16 times in 32 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over 19 times in 30 opportunities (63.3%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (15-17-1). On the road, it is .393 (11-17-0).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under less often at home (13 times out of 33) than away (16 of 28) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.2 points, 1.7 assists and 9 boards.

Cason Wallace averages 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Isaiah Joe is averaging 10.9 points, 1.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 10.3 points, 1.8 assists and 3.3 boards.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Matas Buzelis gets the Bulls 15.4 points, 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (ninth in league).

Josh Giddey averages 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He is also sinking 45.8% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Tre Jones averages 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is draining 53.8% of his shots from the floor.

Collin Sexton averages 14 points, 2 boards and 3.4 assists. He is sinking 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Bulls receive 9.2 points per game from Isaac Okoro, plus 2.8 boards and 1.6 assists.

