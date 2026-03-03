Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and FDSSE

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-23) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (23-36) on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at Target Center as heavy, 14.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -14.5 238.5 -847 +590

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (78.6%)

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 27-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have 27 wins against the spread in 59 games this season.

This season, 30 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 59 chances.

The Grizzlies have gone over the point total 47.5% of the time this year (28 of 59 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (13-18-0) than it does on the road (14-16-0).

The Timberwolves have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 11 of 31 home matchups (35.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in 19 of 30 games (63.3%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .414 (12-17-0). Away, it is .500 (15-14-1).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.2%, 16 of 29) compared to on the road (40%, 12 of 30).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 29.5 points, 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 made treys (fifth in NBA).

Rudy Gobert averages 10.9 points, 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 70.1% from the floor (first in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.1 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 42% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer averages 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is also sinking 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with 2.1 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are getting 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Cedric Coward.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Jaylen Wells averages 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Walter Clayton Jr. averages 7 points, 2 boards and 3.6 assists. He is sinking 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

