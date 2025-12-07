Kansas vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

The Kansas Jayhawks (6-3) hit the court against the Missouri Tigers (8-1) on December 7, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Kansas vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (52.7%)

Before you bet on Sunday's Kansas-Missouri spread (Kansas -4.5) or over/under (149.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Kansas vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Missouri has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jayhawks sported a better record against the spread in home games (8-9-0) than they did in road games (5-7-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Tigers performed better at home (11-8-0) than away (5-5-0) last year.

Kansas vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Jayhawks have been a -205 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Missouri has not played as the moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Tigers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +164 or longer.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 67.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas' +89 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.0 points per game (259th in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per contest (16th in college basketball).

Kansas' leading scorer, Flory Bidunga, is 281st in the country averaging 15.2 points per game.

Missouri has a +193 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.4 points per game. It is putting up 90.4 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and is allowing 69.0 per contest to rank 93rd in college basketball.

Missouri's leading scorer, Mark Mitchell, ranks 84th in the nation, putting up 18.1 points per game.

The Jayhawks win the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. They collect 35.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 108th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.8 per contest.

Bidunga averages 8.8 rebounds per game (ranking 49th in college basketball) to lead the Jayhawks.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 12.2 boards on average. They collect 36.9 rebounds per game, 56th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 24.7.

Shawn Phillips Jr. is 243rd in the country with 6.4 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers.

Kansas ranks 154th in college basketball with 98.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 62nd in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Tigers' 111.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in college basketball, and the 85.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 54th in college basketball.

