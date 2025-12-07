Texas Tech vs LSU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

The LSU Tigers (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) on December 7, 2025 at Dickies Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 7, 2025

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Dickies Arena

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Sunday's Texas Tech-LSU spread (Texas Tech -5.5) or total (151.5 points).

Texas Tech vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.

LSU has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Against the spread last year, the Red Raiders performed worse when played at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Tigers had a better winning percentage at home (.500, 9-9-0 record) than on the road (.400, 4-6-0).

Texas Tech vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been named as the moneyline favorite five times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Red Raiders have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -240 or better.

LSU has not played as the moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Tigers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +195 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas Tech has a 70.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas Tech vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

With 80.9 points scored per game and 68.5 points allowed last season, Texas Tech was 28th in the nation offensively and 70th on defense.

Texas Tech was 84th in the country in rebounds per game (33.5) and 94th in rebounds allowed (29.9) last season.

With 16.1 assists per game last year, Texas Tech was 34th in college basketball.

Texas Tech was the 12th-best squad in the nation in turnovers per game (9.1) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1) last season.

LSU was 179th in the nation last season with 73.8 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 228th with 73.6 points allowed per contest.

LSU ranked 156th in college basketball with 32.4 boards per game, but it gave up 34.4 rebounds per game, which ranked 21st-worst in college basketball.

Last year LSU ranked 241st in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.8 per game.

Last season LSU committed 12.3 turnovers per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.2 turnovers per contest (184th-ranked).

