Gonzaga vs North Florida College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

The North Florida Ospreys (2-6) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-1) on December 7, 2025 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga vs. North Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. North Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (99.4%)

Gonzaga is a 43.5-point favorite over North Florida on Sunday and the over/under has been set at 165.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the matchup.

Gonzaga vs. North Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has put together a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

North Florida is 5-1-0 ATS this year.

In home games last season, the Bulldogs owned a worse record against the spread (4-10-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-4-0).

The Ospreys' winning percentage against the spread at home was .333 (4-8-0) last season. Away, it was .529 (9-8-0).

Gonzaga vs. North Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Gonzaga was the second-best team in the country (86.4 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 107th (69.9 points allowed per game).

Gonzaga was 47th in the country in rebounds per game (34.6) and 47th in rebounds conceded (28.9) last year.

Gonzaga was best in the country in assists (19.7 per game) last season.

Gonzaga was the 25th-best squad in the country in turnovers per game (9.3) and 140th in turnovers forced (11.7) last year.

North Florida had to lean on its offense, which ranked 15th-best in college basketball (82.8 points per game), last year, as it ranked -5-worst in college basketball on defense with only 84.8 points allowed per contest.

North Florida ranked 148th in college basketball with 32.6 boards per game, but it allowed 37 rebounds per game, which ranked 0-worst in college basketball.

North Florida ranked 28th in the country with 16.3 assists per game.

North Florida averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.6 turnovers per contest (240th-ranked).

