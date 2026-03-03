FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Lightning vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Wild Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (38-16-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-16-10)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: TNT

Lightning vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-132)Wild (+110)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (50.9%)

Lightning vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +176 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -220.

Lightning vs Wild Over/Under

  • The over/under for Lightning-Wild on March 3 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Lightning vs Wild Moneyline

  • Minnesota is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -132 favorite despite being on the road.

