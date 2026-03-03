NHL
Lightning vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3
The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Minnesota Wild.
Lightning vs Wild Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (38-16-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-16-10)
- Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: TNT
Lightning vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-132)
|Wild (+110)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Wild Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Lightning win (50.9%)
Lightning vs Wild Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +176 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -220.
Lightning vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for Lightning-Wild on March 3 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.
Lightning vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -132 favorite despite being on the road.