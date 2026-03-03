Lightning vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Minnesota Wild.

Lightning vs Wild Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-16-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-16-10)

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: TNT

Lightning vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-132) Wild (+110) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (50.9%)

Lightning vs Wild Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +176 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -220.

Lightning vs Wild Over/Under

The over/under for Lightning-Wild on March 3 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Lightning vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -132 favorite despite being on the road.

