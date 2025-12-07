North Carolina vs Georgetown College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-2) after winning six home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Georgetown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Sunday's North Carolina-Georgetown spread (North Carolina -11.5) or over/under (150.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

North Carolina vs. Georgetown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgetown has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Tar Heels covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered seven times in 15 opportunities at home, and they covered four times in 12 opportunities in road games.

The Hoyas' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .526 (10-9-0). On the road, it was .417 (5-7-0).

North Carolina vs. Georgetown: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has yet to lose any of the five games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tar Heels have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -781 or better.

Georgetown is 2-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Hoyas have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +530 or longer.

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 88.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Georgetown Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, North Carolina was the 29th-ranked team in the country (80.7 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 261st (74.7 points conceded per game).

North Carolina grabbed 33.2 rebounds per game and conceded 31.2 boards last season, ranking 105th and 182nd, respectively, in the country.

North Carolina was 93rd in the nation in assists (14.7 per game) last year.

North Carolina was 120th in college basketball in turnovers per game (10.5) and 288th in turnovers forced (10.2) last season.

With 72 points per game on offense, Georgetown ranked 235th in the nation last season. Defensively, it ceded 69.6 points per contest, which ranked 91st in college basketball.

Georgetown grabbed 32 rebounds per game (179th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.1 rebounds per contest (172nd-ranked).

Georgetown ranked 135th in college basketball with 14.1 assists per contest.

With 11.1 turnovers per game, Georgetown ranked 176th in college basketball. It forced 12 turnovers per contest, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!