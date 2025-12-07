Alabama vs UTSA College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (4-4) on December 7, 2025 at Coleman Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. UTSA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. UTSA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (97.3%)

To help you make an informed wager on Alabama-UTSA matchup (in which Alabama is a 33.5-point favorite and the total is set at 169.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Sunday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Alabama vs. UTSA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

UTSA has won two games against the spread this year.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered eight times in 15 games at home, and they covered eight times in 12 games on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Roadrunners had a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 6-6-0 record) than on the road (.667, 10-5-0).

Alabama vs. UTSA Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama averages 94.9 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 82.3 per outing (333rd in college basketball). It has a +101 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Labaron Philon's 21.6 points per game lead Alabama and rank ninth in the nation.

UTSA outscores opponents by 6.9 points per game (posting 74.8 points per game, 244th in college basketball, and giving up 67.9 per outing, 73rd in college basketball) and has a +55 scoring differential.

Jamir Simpson paces UTSA, recording 18.6 points per game (67th in college basketball).

The Crimson Tide win the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. They collect 37.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 50th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 33.6 per outing.

Amari Allen's 7.4 rebounds per game lead the Crimson Tide and rank 124th in college basketball action.

The Roadrunners record 37.9 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball) while conceding 36 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.9 boards per game.

Kaidon Rayfield tops the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (124th in college basketball).

Alabama's 109.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 27th in college basketball, and the 94.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 235th in college basketball.

The Roadrunners' 90.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 306th in college basketball, and the 82.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 31st in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!