Stars vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3
The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Calgary Flames.
ahead of this matchup
Stars vs Flames Game Info
- Dallas Stars (37-14-9) vs. Calgary Flames (24-28-7)
- Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-128)
|Flames (+106)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Flames Prediction & Pick
win probability predictions and picks
- Prediction: Stars win (64%)
Stars vs Flames Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -235.
Stars vs Flames Over/Under
- Stars versus Flames, on March 3, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Stars vs Flames Moneyline
- The Stars vs Flames moneyline has Dallas as a -128 favorite, while Calgary is a +106 underdog at home.