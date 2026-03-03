Stars vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Calgary Flames.

Stars vs Flames Game Info

Dallas Stars (37-14-9) vs. Calgary Flames (24-28-7)

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-128) Flames (+106) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (64%)

Stars vs Flames Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -235.

Stars vs Flames Over/Under

Stars versus Flames, on March 3, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Stars vs Flames Moneyline

The Stars vs Flames moneyline has Dallas as a -128 favorite, while Calgary is a +106 underdog at home.

