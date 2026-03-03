FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Stars vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Flames Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (37-14-9) vs. Calgary Flames (24-28-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-128)Flames (+106)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (64%)

Stars vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -235.

Stars vs Flames Over/Under

  • Stars versus Flames, on March 3, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Stars vs Flames Moneyline

  • The Stars vs Flames moneyline has Dallas as a -128 favorite, while Calgary is a +106 underdog at home.

