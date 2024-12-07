Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 7

The men's college basketball slate on Saturday includes eight games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 7 Gonzaga squaring off against No. 4 Kentucky at 10:00 PM ET being one of the day's more notable matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each game.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting insights you need to get an edge.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles

No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles Projected Winner: Marquette (68.53% win probability)

Marquette (68.53% win probability) Spread: Marquette (-6.5)

Marquette (-6.5) Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: FOX

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Winner: North Carolina (94.82% win probability)

North Carolina (94.82% win probability) Spread: North Carolina (-15.5)

North Carolina (-15.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Virginia Tech Hokies

No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Virginia Tech Hokies Projected Winner: Pittsburgh (61.14% win probability)

Pittsburgh (61.14% win probability) Spread: Pittsburgh (-9.5)

Pittsburgh (-9.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: ESPNU

Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood

Matchup: Lindenwood Lions at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Lindenwood Lions at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner: Ole Miss (97.63% win probability)

Ole Miss (97.63% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-31.5)

Ole Miss (-31.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Oklahoma vs. Alcorn State

Matchup: Alcorn State Braves at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners

Alcorn State Braves at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner: Oklahoma (99.00% win probability)

Oklahoma (99.00% win probability) Spread: Oklahoma (-32.5)

Oklahoma (-32.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: SEC Network+

San Diego State vs. San Diego

Matchup: San Diego Toreros at No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego Toreros at No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs Projected Winner: San Diego State (97.88% win probability)

San Diego State (97.88% win probability) Spread: San Diego State (-24.5)

San Diego State (-24.5) Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: MW Network

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky

Matchup: No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (65.85% win probability)

Gonzaga (65.85% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-5.5)

Gonzaga (-5.5) Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: December 8

December 8 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

