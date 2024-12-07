Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 7
The men's college basketball slate on Saturday includes eight games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 7 Gonzaga squaring off against No. 4 Kentucky at 10:00 PM ET being one of the day's more notable matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each game.
There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting insights you need to get an edge.
Marquette vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Projected Winner: Marquette (68.53% win probability)
- Spread: Marquette (-6.5)
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- TV Channel: FOX
North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Winner: North Carolina (94.82% win probability)
- Spread: North Carolina (-15.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Projected Winner: Pittsburgh (61.14% win probability)
- Spread: Pittsburgh (-9.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 7
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Ole Miss vs. Lindenwood
- Matchup: Lindenwood Lions at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Winner: Ole Miss (97.63% win probability)
- Spread: Ole Miss (-31.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Oklahoma vs. Alcorn State
- Matchup: Alcorn State Braves at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Winner: Oklahoma (99.00% win probability)
- Spread: Oklahoma (-32.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
San Diego State vs. San Diego
- Matchup: San Diego Toreros at No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs
- Projected Winner: San Diego State (97.88% win probability)
- Spread: San Diego State (-24.5)
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- TV Channel: MW Network
Gonzaga vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (65.85% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-5.5)
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 8
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
