NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 5
There is one game on Thursday's calendar that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as Penn State is squaring off against No. 8 Purdue, with the opening tip at 6:30 PM ET. Below, we provide our pick and prediction for this matchup.
Check out our odds breakdown for college basketball's action today.
Penn State vs. Purdue
- Matchup: No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Projected Winner: Purdue (69.55% win probability)
- Spread: Penn State (-1.5)
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on Penn State vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!