Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 5

There is one game on Thursday's calendar that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as Penn State is squaring off against No. 8 Purdue, with the opening tip at 6:30 PM ET. Below, we provide our pick and prediction for this matchup.

Check out our odds breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Penn State vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers at Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers at Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Winner: Purdue (69.55% win probability)

Purdue (69.55% win probability) Spread: Penn State (-1.5)

Penn State (-1.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: December 5

December 5 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Penn State vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!