Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 28
A matchup between No. 22 UCLA and No. 14 Gonzaga at 4:00 PM ET is one of the highlights of Saturday's slate, which features four games involving teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. For picks and predictions for each game, keep reading.
There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting insights you need to get an edge.
Memphis vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner: Memphis (69.34% win probability)
- Spread: Memphis (-1.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on Memphis vs. Ole Miss with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian
- Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner: Texas A&M (93.73% win probability)
- Spread: Texas A&M (-23.5)
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Bet on Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian with FanDuel Sportsbook.
UCLA vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 22 UCLA Bruins
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (79.98% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-4.5)
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: FOX
Bet on UCLA vs. Gonzaga with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Diego State vs. Utah State
- Matchup: Utah State Aggies at No. 20 San Diego State Aztecs
- Projected Winner: San Diego State (71.54% win probability)
- Spread: San Diego State (-4.5)
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: FOX
Bet on San Diego State vs. Utah State with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!