Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 28

A matchup between No. 22 UCLA and No. 14 Gonzaga at 4:00 PM ET is one of the highlights of Saturday's slate, which features four games involving teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. For picks and predictions for each game, keep reading.

There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting insights you need to get an edge.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at Memphis Tigers

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian

Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

UCLA vs. Gonzaga

Matchup: No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 22 UCLA Bruins

San Diego State vs. Utah State

Matchup: Utah State Aggies at No. 20 San Diego State Aztecs

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

