NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 15

No. 3 Iowa State and Omaha match up at 1:00 PM ET, which is one of two games on Sunday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

Check out our betting breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Iowa State vs. Omaha

  • Matchup: Omaha Mavericks at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
  • Projected Winner: Iowa State (98.67% win probability)
  • Spread: Iowa State (-35.5)
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 15
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

