Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 15

No. 3 Iowa State and Omaha match up at 1:00 PM ET, which is one of two games on Sunday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

Check out our betting breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Iowa State vs. Omaha

Matchup: Omaha Mavericks at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Omaha Mavericks at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (98.67% win probability)

Iowa State (98.67% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-35.5)

Iowa State (-35.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 15

December 15 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bet on Iowa State vs. Omaha with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!