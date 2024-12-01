NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 1
On Sunday, there is one game on the schedule involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a game between No. 22 Xavier and South Carolina State at 4:30 PM ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest below.
To pick up an edge ahead of today's college basketball, see our odds breakdown below.
Xavier vs. South Carolina State
- Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs at No. 22 Xavier Musketeers
- Projected Winner: Xavier (98.31% win probability)
- Spread: Xavier (-26.5)
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
