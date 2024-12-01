Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 1

On Sunday, there is one game on the schedule involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a game between No. 22 Xavier and South Carolina State at 4:30 PM ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest below.

To pick up an edge ahead of today's college basketball, see our odds breakdown below.

Xavier vs. South Carolina State

Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs at No. 22 Xavier Musketeers

South Carolina State Bulldogs at No. 22 Xavier Musketeers Projected Winner: Xavier (98.31% win probability)

Xavier (98.31% win probability) Spread: Xavier (-26.5)

Xavier (-26.5) Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: December 1

December 1 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

