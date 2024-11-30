Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 30

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Saturday, there are 12 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 1 Kansas and Furman at 6:00 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to play out? Find out below.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need.

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State

Matchup: Chicago State Cougars at No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers

Projected Winner: Wisconsin (95.58% win probability)

Spread: Wisconsin (-35.5)

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: Peacock

Notre Dame vs. Creighton

Matchup: No. 21 Creighton Bluejays vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Projected Winner: Creighton (80.46% win probability)

Spread: Creighton (-5.5)

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: truTV

Marquette vs. Western Carolina

Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

Projected Winner: Marquette (88.71% win probability)

Spread: Marquette (-32.5)

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Rutgers vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Projected Winner: Texas A&M (72.82% win probability)

Spread: Texas A&M (-4.5)

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: truTV

Kansas vs. Furman

Matchup: Furman Paladins at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Projected Winner: Kansas (90.45% win probability)

Spread: Kansas (-20.5)

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: ESPN+

Houston vs. San Diego State

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 6 Houston Cougars

Projected Winner: Houston (66.44% win probability)

Spread: Houston (-12.5)

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: December 1

December 1 TV Channel: TNT

UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Matchup: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Projected Winner: UConn (99.26% win probability)

Spread: UConn (-38.5)

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: December 1

December 1 TV Channel: Peacock

Alabama vs. Oregon

Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Projected Winner: Alabama (57.13% win probability)

Spread: Alabama (-5.5)

Time: 9:30 PM ET

Date: December 1

December 1 TV Channel: TNT

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

