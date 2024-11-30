Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 30
Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Saturday, there are 12 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 1 Kansas and Furman at 6:00 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to play out? Find out below.
There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need.
Wisconsin vs. Chicago State
- Matchup: Chicago State Cougars at No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Winner: Wisconsin (95.58% win probability)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-35.5)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: Peacock
Notre Dame vs. Creighton
- Matchup: No. 21 Creighton Bluejays vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Projected Winner: Creighton (80.46% win probability)
- Spread: Creighton (-5.5)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: truTV
Marquette vs. Western Carolina
- Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Projected Winner: Marquette (88.71% win probability)
- Spread: Marquette (-32.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
Rutgers vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Projected Winner: Texas A&M (72.82% win probability)
- Spread: Texas A&M (-4.5)
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: truTV
Kansas vs. Furman
- Matchup: Furman Paladins at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Winner: Kansas (90.45% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas (-20.5)
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Houston vs. San Diego State
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 6 Houston Cougars
- Projected Winner: Houston (66.44% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-12.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- TV Channel: TNT
UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Matchup: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (99.26% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-38.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- TV Channel: Peacock
Alabama vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner: Alabama (57.13% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-5.5)
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- TV Channel: TNT
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
