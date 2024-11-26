Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 26
On Tuesday, there are five games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a game between No. 1 Kansas and No. 11 Duke at 9:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.
With Tuesday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the latest betting trends with our preview below.
Creighton vs. San Diego State
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 21 Creighton Bluejays
- Projected Winner: Creighton (55.57% win probability)
- Spread: Creighton (-3.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: TBS
Texas A&M vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner: Texas A&M (51.84% win probability)
- Spread: Texas A&M (-3.5)
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: TBS
Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Kentucky (86.11% win probability)
- Spread: Kentucky (-22.5)
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Alabama vs. Houston
- Matchup: No. 6 Houston Cougars vs. No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner: Houston (64.97% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-3.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: TBS
Kansas vs. Duke
- Matchup: No. 11 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Winner: Duke (68.30% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-3.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
