Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 26

On Tuesday, there are five games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a game between No. 1 Kansas and No. 11 Duke at 9:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.

With Tuesday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the latest betting trends with our preview below.

Creighton vs. San Diego State

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 21 Creighton Bluejays Projected Winner: Creighton (55.57% win probability)

Creighton (55.57% win probability) Spread: Creighton (-3.5)

Creighton (-3.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 26

November 26 TV Channel: TBS

Texas A&M vs. Oregon

Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Oregon Ducks vs. No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner: Texas A&M (51.84% win probability)

Texas A&M (51.84% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-3.5)

Texas A&M (-3.5) Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: November 26

November 26 TV Channel: TBS

Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (86.11% win probability)

Kentucky (86.11% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-22.5)

Kentucky (-22.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: November 26

November 26 TV Channel: ESPNU

Alabama vs. Houston

Matchup: No. 6 Houston Cougars vs. No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 6 Houston Cougars vs. No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Houston (64.97% win probability)

Houston (64.97% win probability) Spread: Houston (-3.5)

Houston (-3.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: TBS

Kansas vs. Duke

Matchup: No. 11 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 11 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Duke (68.30% win probability)

Duke (68.30% win probability) Spread: Duke (-3.5)

Duke (-3.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

