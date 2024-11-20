Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 20
There are four games on Wednesday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 8 Alabama clashing with No. 25 Illinois (at 9:00 PM ET). Below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.
Texas A&M vs. Southern
- Matchup: Southern Jaguars at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner: Texas A&M (96.90% win probability)
- Spread: Texas A&M (-26.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Rutgers vs. Merrimack
- Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Projected Winner: Rutgers (86.77% win probability)
- Spread: Rutgers (-18.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- TV Channel: Peacock
Gonzaga vs. Long Beach State
- Matchup: Long Beach State Beach at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (93.10% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-33.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Alabama vs. Illinois
- Matchup: No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner: Alabama (56.51% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-8.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
