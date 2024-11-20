Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 20

There are four games on Wednesday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 8 Alabama clashing with No. 25 Illinois (at 9:00 PM ET). Below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.

To get an edge prior to today's college basketball, read our odds breakdown below.

Texas A&M vs. Southern

Matchup: Southern Jaguars at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies

Projected Winner: Texas A&M (96.90% win probability)

Spread: Texas A&M (-26.5)

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: November 21

TV Channel: SEC Network+

Rutgers vs. Merrimack

Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Projected Winner: Rutgers (86.77% win probability)

Spread: Rutgers (-18.5)

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: November 21

TV Channel: Peacock

Gonzaga vs. Long Beach State

Matchup: Long Beach State Beach at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Projected Winner: Gonzaga (93.10% win probability)

Spread: Gonzaga (-33.5)

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Date: November 21

TV Channel: ESPN+

Alabama vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Projected Winner: Alabama (56.51% win probability)

Spread: Alabama (-8.5)

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Date: November 21

TV Channel: SEC Network

