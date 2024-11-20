menu item
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 20

There are four games on Wednesday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 8 Alabama clashing with No. 25 Illinois (at 9:00 PM ET). Below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.

To get an edge prior to today's college basketball, read our odds breakdown below.

Texas A&M vs. Southern

  • Matchup: Southern Jaguars at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Winner: Texas A&M (96.90% win probability)
  • Spread: Texas A&M (-26.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Rutgers vs. Merrimack

  • Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • Projected Winner: Rutgers (86.77% win probability)
  • Spread: Rutgers (-18.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 21
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Gonzaga vs. Long Beach State

  • Matchup: Long Beach State Beach at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • Projected Winner: Gonzaga (93.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Gonzaga (-33.5)
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Alabama vs. Illinois

  • Matchup: No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Projected Winner: Alabama (56.51% win probability)
  • Spread: Alabama (-8.5)
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

