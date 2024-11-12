Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 12

The men's college basketball schedule on Tuesday features four games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 6 Duke taking on No. 19 Kentucky at 9:00 PM ET being one of the day's more notable matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each game.

Searching for an edge in college basketball? We analyze the betting odds for each of the big matchups below.

Michigan State vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Michigan State Spartans

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Kansas (51.67% win probability)

Kansas (51.67% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-6.5)

Kansas (-6.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner: Ole Miss (89.58% win probability)

Ole Miss (89.58% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-17.5)

Ole Miss (-17.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Baylor vs. Sam Houston

Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats at No. 12 Baylor Bears

Sam Houston Bearkats at No. 12 Baylor Bears Projected Winner: Baylor (89.13% win probability)

Baylor (89.13% win probability) Spread: Baylor (-15.5)

Baylor (-15.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: ESPN+

Duke vs. Kentucky

Matchup: No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 6 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (68.95% win probability)

Duke (68.95% win probability) Spread: Duke (-6.5)

Duke (-6.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

