NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 9

On Thursday, there are three games on the schedule involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a contest between Ohio State and No. 15 Oregon at 6:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.

For a breakdown of all the important games in college basketball today, check out our betting preview below.

Rutgers vs. Purdue

  • Matchup: No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • Projected Winner: Purdue (60.47% win probability)
  • Spread: Purdue (-1.5)
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 9
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Ohio State vs. Oregon

  • Matchup: No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Projected Winner: Ohio State (57.82% win probability)
  • Spread: Ohio State (-2.5)
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 9
  • TV Channel: BTN

Michigan State vs. Washington

  • Matchup: Washington Huskies at No. 16 Michigan State Spartans
  • Projected Winner: Michigan State (89.18% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan State (-14.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 10
  • TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

