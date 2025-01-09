Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 9

On Thursday, there are three games on the schedule involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a contest between Ohio State and No. 15 Oregon at 6:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.

For a breakdown of all the important games in college basketball today, check out our betting preview below.

Rutgers vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Projected Winner: Purdue (60.47% win probability)

Purdue (60.47% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-1.5)

Purdue (-1.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 9

January 9 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Ohio State vs. Oregon

Matchup: No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Winner: Ohio State (57.82% win probability)

Ohio State (57.82% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-2.5)

Ohio State (-2.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 9

January 9 TV Channel: BTN

Michigan State vs. Washington

Matchup: Washington Huskies at No. 16 Michigan State Spartans

Washington Huskies at No. 16 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (89.18% win probability)

Michigan State (89.18% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-14.5)

Michigan State (-14.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 10

January 10 TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

