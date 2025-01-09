NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 9
On Thursday, there are three games on the schedule involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a contest between Ohio State and No. 15 Oregon at 6:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.
For a breakdown of all the important games in college basketball today, check out our betting preview below.
Rutgers vs. Purdue
- Matchup: No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Projected Winner: Purdue (60.47% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-1.5)
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on Rutgers vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ohio State vs. Oregon
- Matchup: No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Winner: Ohio State (57.82% win probability)
- Spread: Ohio State (-2.5)
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- TV Channel: BTN
Bet on Ohio State vs. Oregon with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Michigan State vs. Washington
- Matchup: Washington Huskies at No. 16 Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (89.18% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan State (-14.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 10
- TV Channel: BTN
Bet on Michigan State vs. Washington with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!