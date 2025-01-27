FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 27

With three games on Monday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 2 Duke and NC State at 8:30 PM ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Who do we project to come out on top? Review our picks and predictions below.

Before today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth look at the odds.

Michigan vs. Penn State

  • Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 21 Michigan Wolverines
  • Projected Winner: Michigan (77.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan (-8.5)
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: January 27
  • TV Channel: BTN

Duke vs. NC State

  • Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils
  • Projected Winner: Duke (93.02% win probability)
  • Spread: Duke (-21.5)
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Date: January 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Arizona vs. Iowa State

  • Matchup: No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Arizona Wildcats
  • Projected Winner: Arizona (51.41% win probability)
  • Spread: Iowa State (-1.5)
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: January 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

