Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 27
With three games on Monday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 2 Duke and NC State at 8:30 PM ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Who do we project to come out on top? Review our picks and predictions below.
Before today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth look at the odds.
Michigan vs. Penn State
- Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 21 Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner: Michigan (77.87% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-8.5)
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 27
- TV Channel: BTN
Duke vs. NC State
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Duke (93.02% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-21.5)
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
Arizona vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Arizona (51.41% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-1.5)
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
