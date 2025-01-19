Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 19

The men's college basketball schedule on Sunday includes four games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 12 Michigan State taking on No. 19 Illinois at 12:00 PM ET being one of the day's more notable matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each game.

If you're looking for additional betting information for today in college basketball, we've got you covered with betting odds for all the important games.

Michigan State vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (66.50% win probability)

Michigan State (66.50% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-2.5)

Michigan State (-2.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: January 19

January 19 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Michigan State vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan vs. Northwestern

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 20 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (82.48% win probability)

Michigan (82.48% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-10.5)

Michigan (-10.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: January 19

January 19 TV Channel: BTN

Bet on Michigan vs. Northwestern with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte vs. Memphis

Matchup: No. 18 Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

No. 18 Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers Projected Winner: Memphis (84.11% win probability)

Memphis (84.11% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-12.5)

Memphis (-12.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: January 19

January 19 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Charlotte vs. Memphis with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Baylor vs. TCU

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at No. 25 Baylor Bears

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 25 Baylor Bears Projected Winner: Baylor (86.25% win probability)

Baylor (86.25% win probability) Spread: Baylor (-13.5)

Baylor (-13.5) Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: January 19

January 19 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Baylor vs. TCU with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!