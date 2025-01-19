Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 19
The men's college basketball schedule on Sunday includes four games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 12 Michigan State taking on No. 19 Illinois at 12:00 PM ET being one of the day's more notable matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each game.
Michigan State vs. Illinois
- Matchup: No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (66.50% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan State (-2.5)
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- TV Channel: CBS
Michigan vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at No. 20 Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner: Michigan (82.48% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-10.5)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- TV Channel: BTN
Charlotte vs. Memphis
- Matchup: No. 18 Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Winner: Memphis (84.11% win probability)
- Spread: Memphis (-12.5)
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Baylor vs. TCU
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at No. 25 Baylor Bears
- Projected Winner: Baylor (86.25% win probability)
- Spread: Baylor (-13.5)
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
