Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 18

The men's college basketball slate on Saturday features 15 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 8 Kentucky taking on No. 4 Alabama at 12:00 PM ET being one of the day's more intriguing matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each contest.

Prior to today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth peek at the betting odds.

Kentucky vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (64.94% win probability)

Kentucky (64.94% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-1.5)

Kentucky (-1.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Kentucky vs. Alabama with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UCF vs. Houston

Matchup: No. 10 Houston Cougars at UCF Knights

No. 10 Houston Cougars at UCF Knights Projected Winner: Houston (77.88% win probability)

Houston (77.88% win probability) Spread: Houston (-13.5)

Houston (-13.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bet on UCF vs. Houston with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UConn vs. Creighton

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at No. 14 UConn Huskies

Creighton Bluejays at No. 14 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (78.35% win probability)

UConn (78.35% win probability) Spread: UConn (-8.5)

UConn (-8.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on UConn vs. Creighton with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. Kansas State

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas State Wildcats at No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (94.59% win probability)

Kansas (94.59% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-15.5)

Kansas (-15.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Kansas vs. Kansas State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia vs. Auburn

Matchup: No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner: Auburn (59.80% win probability)

Auburn (59.80% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-6.5)

Auburn (-6.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Georgia vs. Auburn with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marquette vs. Xavier

Matchup: Xavier Musketeers at No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles

Xavier Musketeers at No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles Projected Winner: Marquette (82.61% win probability)

Marquette (82.61% win probability) Spread: Marquette (-9.5)

Marquette (-9.5) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Marquette vs. Xavier with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 13 Oregon Ducks

No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 13 Oregon Ducks Projected Winner: Oregon (62.03% win probability)

Oregon (62.03% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-2.5)

Oregon (-2.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: NBC

Bet on Oregon vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.

USC vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers at USC Trojans

No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers at USC Trojans Projected Winner: Wisconsin (59.64% win probability)

Wisconsin (59.64% win probability) Spread: Wisconsin (-2.5)

Wisconsin (-2.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: BTN

Bet on USC vs. Wisconsin with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Winner: Tennessee (63.62% win probability)

Tennessee (63.62% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-6.5)

Tennessee (-6.5) Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at No. 5 Florida Gators

Texas Longhorns at No. 5 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (81.15% win probability)

Florida (81.15% win probability) Spread: Florida (-10.5)

Florida (-10.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Florida vs. Texas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

West Virginia vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones at West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones at West Virginia Mountaineers Projected Winner: Iowa State (60.09% win probability)

Iowa State (60.09% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-6.5)

Iowa State (-6.5) Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on West Virginia vs. Iowa State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner: Mississippi State (54.91% win probability)

Mississippi State (54.91% win probability) Spread: Mississippi State (-6.5)

Mississippi State (-6.5) Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston College vs. Duke

Matchup: No. 3 Duke Blue Devils at Boston College Eagles

No. 3 Duke Blue Devils at Boston College Eagles Projected Winner: Duke (93.27% win probability)

Duke (93.27% win probability) Spread: Duke (-24.5)

Duke (-24.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 19

January 19 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Boston College vs. Duke with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos at No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Santa Clara Broncos at No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (87.01% win probability)

Gonzaga (87.01% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-15.5)

Gonzaga (-15.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 19

January 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!