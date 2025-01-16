FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 16

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 16

On Thursday, there are three games on the calendar involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a game between Oregon State and No. 16 Gonzaga at 11:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.

For analysis of all the big games in college basketball today, dive into our betting odds preview below.

Minnesota vs. Michigan

  • Matchup: No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers
  • Projected Winner: Michigan (81.62% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan (-10.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 17
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Temple vs. Memphis

  • Matchup: No. 18 Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls
  • Projected Winner: Memphis (63.93% win probability)
  • Spread: Memphis (-8.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 17
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Oregon State vs. Gonzaga

  • Matchup: No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Oregon State Beavers
  • Projected Winner: Gonzaga (59.39% win probability)
  • Spread: Gonzaga (-9.5)
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 17
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

