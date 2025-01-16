NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 16
On Thursday, there are three games on the calendar involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a game between Oregon State and No. 16 Gonzaga at 11:00 PM ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game below.
For analysis of all the big games in college basketball today, dive into our betting odds preview below.
Minnesota vs. Michigan
- Matchup: No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Winner: Michigan (81.62% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-10.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on Minnesota vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Temple vs. Memphis
- Matchup: No. 18 Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls
- Projected Winner: Memphis (63.93% win probability)
- Spread: Memphis (-8.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on Temple vs. Memphis with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oregon State vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Oregon State Beavers
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (59.39% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-9.5)
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Bet on Oregon State vs. Gonzaga with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!