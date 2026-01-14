FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 14

Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 14

On Wednesday, there are 12 games on the calendar involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a game between No. 1 Arizona and Arizona State at 10:30 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game in the article below.

Trying to gain an edge in college basketball? We analyze the betting odds for all the important games below.

Purdue vs. Iowa

Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Northwestern vs. Illinois

Texas Tech vs. Utah

Stanford vs. North Carolina

Arkansas vs. South Carolina

Texas vs. Vanderbilt

Utah State vs. Nevada

  • Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at No. 23 Utah State Aggies
  • Projected Winner: Utah State (83.56% win probability)
  • Spread: Utah State (-12.5)
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Arizona vs. Arizona State

  • Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 1 Arizona Wildcats
  • Projected Winner: Arizona (91.24% win probability)
  • Spread: Arizona (-22.5)
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Washington vs. Michigan

  • Matchup: No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at Washington Huskies
  • Projected Winner: Michigan (69.83% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan (-12.5)
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: BTN

BYU vs. TCU

  • Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at No. 11 BYU Cougars
  • Projected Winner: BYU (82.90% win probability)
  • Spread: BYU (-12.5)
  • Time: 11 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Cal vs. Duke

  • Matchup: No. 6 Duke Blue Devils at California Golden Bears
  • Projected Winner: Duke (70.02% win probability)
  • Spread: Duke (-12.5)
  • Time: 11 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

