Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 14

On Wednesday, there are 12 games on the calendar involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a game between No. 1 Arizona and Arizona State at 10:30 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game in the article below.

Purdue vs. Iowa

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (74.55% win probability)

Purdue (74.55% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-9.5)

Purdue (-9.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: BTN

Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner: Georgia (88.47% win probability)

Georgia (88.47% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-10.5)

Georgia (-10.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: ESPNU

Northwestern vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini at Northwestern Wildcats

No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Winner: Illinois (63.56% win probability)

Illinois (63.56% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-9.5)

Illinois (-9.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: BTN

Texas Tech vs. Utah

Matchup: Utah Utes at No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Utah Utes at No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (92.12% win probability)

Texas Tech (92.12% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-17.5)

Texas Tech (-17.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: Peacock

Stanford vs. North Carolina

Matchup: No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at Stanford Cardinal

No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at Stanford Cardinal Projected Winner: North Carolina (56.83% win probability)

North Carolina (56.83% win probability) Spread: North Carolina (-2.5)

North Carolina (-2.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: ACC Network

Arkansas vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner: Arkansas (78.78% win probability)

Arkansas (78.78% win probability) Spread: Arkansas (-10.5)

Arkansas (-10.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: SEC Network

Texas vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores at Texas Longhorns

No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores at Texas Longhorns Projected Winner: Vanderbilt (61.35% win probability)

Vanderbilt (61.35% win probability) Spread: Vanderbilt (-5.5)

Vanderbilt (-5.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: ESPN2

Utah State vs. Nevada

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at No. 23 Utah State Aggies

Nevada Wolf Pack at No. 23 Utah State Aggies Projected Winner: Utah State (83.56% win probability)

Utah State (83.56% win probability) Spread: Utah State (-12.5)

Utah State (-12.5) Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Arizona vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 1 Arizona Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 1 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (91.24% win probability)

Arizona (91.24% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-22.5)

Arizona (-22.5) Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Washington vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at Washington Huskies

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at Washington Huskies Projected Winner: Michigan (69.83% win probability)

Michigan (69.83% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-12.5)

Michigan (-12.5) Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: BTN

BYU vs. TCU

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at No. 11 BYU Cougars

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 11 BYU Cougars Projected Winner: BYU (82.90% win probability)

BYU (82.90% win probability) Spread: BYU (-12.5)

BYU (-12.5) Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: ESPN2

Cal vs. Duke

Matchup: No. 6 Duke Blue Devils at California Golden Bears

No. 6 Duke Blue Devils at California Golden Bears Projected Winner: Duke (70.02% win probability)

Duke (70.02% win probability) Spread: Duke (-12.5)

Duke (-12.5) Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: ACC Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

