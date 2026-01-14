Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 14
On Wednesday, there are 12 games on the calendar involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a game between No. 1 Arizona and Arizona State at 10:30 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game in the article below.
Trying to gain an edge in college basketball? We analyze the betting odds for all the important games below.
Purdue vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (74.55% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-9.5)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: January 14
- TV Channel: BTN
Georgia vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Georgia (88.47% win probability)
- Spread: Georgia (-10.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Northwestern vs. Illinois
- Matchup: No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Illinois (63.56% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-9.5)
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: BTN
Texas Tech vs. Utah
- Matchup: Utah Utes at No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Winner: Texas Tech (92.12% win probability)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-17.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: Peacock
Stanford vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at Stanford Cardinal
- Projected Winner: North Carolina (56.83% win probability)
- Spread: North Carolina (-2.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Arkansas vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Winner: Arkansas (78.78% win probability)
- Spread: Arkansas (-10.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Texas vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Winner: Vanderbilt (61.35% win probability)
- Spread: Vanderbilt (-5.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Utah State vs. Nevada
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at No. 23 Utah State Aggies
- Projected Winner: Utah State (83.56% win probability)
- Spread: Utah State (-12.5)
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Arizona vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 1 Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Arizona (91.24% win probability)
- Spread: Arizona (-22.5)
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Washington vs. Michigan
- Matchup: No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at Washington Huskies
- Projected Winner: Michigan (69.83% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-12.5)
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: BTN
BYU vs. TCU
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at No. 11 BYU Cougars
- Projected Winner: BYU (82.90% win probability)
- Spread: BYU (-12.5)
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Cal vs. Duke
- Matchup: No. 6 Duke Blue Devils at California Golden Bears
- Projected Winner: Duke (70.02% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-12.5)
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
