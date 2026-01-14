Arkansas vs South Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

SEC action features the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 2-1 SEC) at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-2 SEC) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (78.7%)

Arkansas is a 10.5-point favorite against South Carolina on Wednesday and the over/under is set at 157.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the matchup.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has compiled an 11-5-0 record against the spread this season.

South Carolina has compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, Arkansas (6-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (75%) than South Carolina (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

In home games last season, the Razorbacks owned a better record against the spread (9-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

Last season, the Gamecocks were 11-7-0 at home against the spread (.611 winning percentage). On the road, they were 3-8-0 ATS (.273).

Arkansas vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been listed as the moneyline favorite eight times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Razorbacks have been a -649 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

South Carolina has won one of the six games it was the moneyline underdog this season (16.7%).

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline underdog of +460 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 86.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Arkansas was 95th in the nation offensively (76.8 points scored per game) and 156th defensively (71.4 points conceded).

Last year, Arkansas was 156th in the nation in rebounds (32.4 per game) and 257th in rebounds conceded (32.3).

Arkansas was 124th in the nation in assists (14.2 per game) last season.

At 11.3 turnovers committed per game and 11.6 turnovers forced last year, Arkansas was 201st and 146th in the nation, respectively.

South Carolina put up 69.8 points per game (285th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 71.4 points per contest (156th-ranked).

South Carolina grabbed 30.8 rebounds per game (253rd-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 28.9 rebounds per contest (47th-ranked).

South Carolina averaged 12.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 250th in the nation.

South Carolina committed 11.8 turnovers per game (246th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 9.9 turnovers per contest (312th-ranked).

