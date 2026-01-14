BYU vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

The BYU Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) will host the TCU Horned Frogs (11-5, 1-2 Big 12) after winning 11 straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (82.9%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Wednesday's BYU-TCU spread (BYU -12.5) or total (156.5 points).

BYU vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU is 9-7-0 ATS this season.

TCU has compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cougars had a better record against the spread at home (10-6-0) than they did in road games (6-5-0) last season.

The Horned Frogs performed better against the spread at home (9-8-0) than away (3-8-0) last year.

BYU vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has yet to lose any of the 10 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cougars have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -877 or better.

TCU is 2-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

The Horned Frogs have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +580 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies BYU has a 89.8% chance of walking away with the win.

BYU vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU has a +313 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.6 points per game. It is putting up 88.3 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball and is allowing 68.7 per contest to rank 72nd in college basketball.

AJ Dybantsa paces BYU, recording 22.9 points per game (fourth in the nation).

TCU has a +192 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12 points per game. It is putting up 80.4 points per game, 113th in college basketball, and is giving up 68.4 per contest to rank 65th in college basketball.

TCU's leading scorer, David Punch, is 385th in the country, scoring 14.1 points per game.

The Cougars come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.1 boards. They are pulling down 36.4 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.3 per contest.

Keba Keita leads the Cougars with 8.1 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball play).

The Horned Frogs win the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. They record 33.2 rebounds per game, 165th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.7.

Punch is 87th in the nation with 7.8 rebounds per game, leading the Horned Frogs.

BYU's 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 20th in college basketball, and the 84.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 26th in college basketball.

The Horned Frogs' 101 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 113th in college basketball, and the 85.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 47th in college basketball.

