Texas Tech vs Utah College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

The Utah Utes (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) on January 14, 2026.

Texas Tech vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (92%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Wednesday's Texas Tech-Utah spread (Texas Tech -17.5) or over/under (160.5 points).

Texas Tech vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered seven times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.

Utah has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Texas Tech covers the spread when it is a 17.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than Utah covers as an underdog of 17.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Red Raiders sported a worse record against the spread when playing at home (10-8-0) than they did in road games (7-3-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Utes had a better winning percentage at home (.632, 12-7-0 record) than on the road (.300, 3-7-0).

Texas Tech vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been the moneyline favorite in 11 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (90.9%) in those contests.

The Red Raiders have been a -3448 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Utah has been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. Utah has gone 1-7 in those games.

The Utes have played as a moneyline underdog of +1280 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 97.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas Tech vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech put up 80.9 points per game and allowed 68.5 last year, making them 28th in the country offensively and 70th defensively.

On the boards, Texas Tech was 84th in the country in rebounds (33.5 per game) last season. It was 94th in rebounds conceded (29.9 per game).

Last season Texas Tech was ranked 34th in the nation in assists with 16.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Texas Tech was 12th-best in the country in committing them (9.1 per game) last season. It was 197th in forcing them (11.1 per game).

Last year Utah scored 75.5 points per game (131st-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 72.6 points per contest (199th-ranked).

Utah ranked 23rd-best in the country by grabbing 35.7 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 153rd in college basketball (30.8 allowed per contest).

Utah was one of the best teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it dished out 17.4 per game (sixth-best in college basketball).

With 12.0 turnovers per game, Utah ranked 259th in college basketball. It forced 10.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 265th in college basketball.

