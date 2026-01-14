Purdue vs Iowa College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) will visit the Purdue Boilermakers (15-1, 5-0 Big Ten) after losing three straight road games.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (74.7%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Purdue-Iowa spread (Purdue -9.5) or over/under (141.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Iowa is 11-5-0 ATS this season.

Purdue covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's less often than Iowa covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (100%).

Against the spread last season, the Boilermakers performed better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

The Hawkeyes' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .389 (7-11-0). Away, it was .300 (3-7-0).

Purdue's record against the spread in conference play is 3-2-0.

Iowa has posted two Big Ten wins against the spread this year.

Purdue vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (91.7%) in those contests.

The Boilermakers have been a -549 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

Iowa has lost all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Hawkeyes have played as a moneyline underdog of +400 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Purdue has a 84.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Purdue vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue outscores opponents by 18.3 points per game (scoring 86.4 per game to rank 35th in college basketball while giving up 68.1 per outing to rank 55th in college basketball) and has a +294 scoring differential overall.

Braden Smith is 385th in college basketball with a team-high 14.1 points per game.

Iowa puts up 79.1 points per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 61.7 per contest (fourth in college basketball). It has a +279 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 17.4 points per game.

Bennett Stirtz's 17.6 points per game leads Iowa and ranks 93rd in the nation.

The Boilermakers are 41st in college basketball at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's 9.9 more than the 26.5 their opponents average.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is 20th in college basketball play with 10.0 rebounds per game to lead the Boilermakers.

The Hawkeyes come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. They are grabbing 28.9 rebounds per game (327th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.7.

Cam Manyawu averages 4.7 rebounds per game (712th in college basketball) to lead the Hawkeyes.

Purdue averages 111.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (seventh in college basketball), and gives up 87.7 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball).

The Hawkeyes put up 109.9 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball), while allowing 85.7 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!