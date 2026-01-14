North Carolina vs Stanford College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

ACC play on Wednesday will see the the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (14-2, 2-1 ACC) visit the Stanford Cardinal (13-4, 2-2 ACC) at Maples Pavilion, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Stanford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Arena: Maples Pavilion

North Carolina vs. Stanford Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (56.6%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Wednesday's North Carolina-Stanford spread (North Carolina -2.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

North Carolina vs. Stanford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina is 8-8-0 ATS this season.

Stanford has compiled a 9-8-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Stanford is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 6-6 ATS record North Carolina racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Tar Heels did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (7-8-0) last season than they did in road games (4-8-0).

The Cardinal performed better against the spread at home (11-7-0) than away (3-8-0) last season.

Stanford has two ACC wins against the spread this season.

North Carolina vs. Stanford: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been named as the moneyline favorite 12 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Tar Heels have been a -156 moneyline favorite on 11 occasions this season and won every game.

Stanford is 4-1 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 80% of those games).

The Cardinal have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 60.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Stanford Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina's +234 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.7 points per game (90th in college basketball) while giving up 67.1 per contest (41st in college basketball).

Caleb Wilson leads North Carolina, averaging 19.6 points per game (43rd in college basketball).

Stanford is outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game, with a +107 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.9 points per game (182nd in college basketball) and allows 70.6 per contest (104th in college basketball).

Ebuka Okorie's 22.1 points per game leads Stanford and ranks eighth in the country.

The Tar Heels are 18th in the country at 38.1 rebounds per game. That's 9.5 more than the 28.6 their opponents average.

Wilson tops the Tar Heels with 11.0 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball action).

The Cardinal come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. They are grabbing 31.8 rebounds per game (242nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.1.

Oskar Giltay is 430th in the nation with 5.5 rebounds per game, leading the Cardinal.

North Carolina's 103.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 78th in college basketball, and the 84.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 29th in college basketball.

The Cardinal's 99.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 152nd in college basketball, and the 91.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 135th in college basketball.

