Arizona vs Arizona State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

The Arizona Wildcats (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) will try to build on a 10-game home winning streak when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 1-2 Big 12) on January 14, 2026 at McKale Center.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (91.2%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Wednesday's Arizona-Arizona State spread (Arizona -22.5) or over/under (167.5 points).

Arizona vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has put together an 11-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Arizona State has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Wildcats did a better job covering the spread at home (9-7-0) last season than they did in road tilts (6-5-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Sun Devils had a lower winning percentage at home (.231, 3-10-0 record) than away (.636, 7-4-0).

Arizona vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been listed as the moneyline favorite seven times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Wildcats this season with a -7143 moneyline set for this game.

Arizona State has a 4-4 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Sun Devils have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +2000 or longer.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 98.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona is outscoring opponents by 23.1 points per game with a +370 scoring differential overall. It puts up 91.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) and gives up 68 per outing (54th in college basketball).

Koa Peat is 308th in college basketball with a team-leading 14.8 points per game.

Arizona State has a +31 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. It is putting up 80.8 points per game, 107th in college basketball, and is allowing 78.8 per contest to rank 309th in college basketball.

Moe Odum's 16.4 points per game paces Arizona State and ranks 167th in college basketball.

The Wildcats grab 41.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) while conceding 25.6 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 15.5 boards per game.

Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 10.1 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball action).

The Sun Devils are 277th in the country at 30.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.9 their opponents average.

Santiago Trouet averages 5.7 rebounds per game (378th in college basketball) to lead the Sun Devils.

Arizona puts up 108.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball), while giving up 81.3 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

The Sun Devils rank 137th in college basketball with 99.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 282nd defensively with 97.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

