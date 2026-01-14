Duke vs Cal College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

The Duke Blue Devils (15-1, 4-0 ACC) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (13-4, 1-3 ACC) on January 14, 2026 at Haas Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Cal Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Arena: Haas Pavilion

Duke vs. Cal Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (70%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Duke-Cal spread (Duke -12.5) or total (153.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Duke vs. Cal: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Cal is 8-8-0 ATS this season.

Duke covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 30% of the time. That's more often than Cal covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered two times in eight games when playing at home, and they've covered three times in four games on the road.

The Golden Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home was .438 (7-9-0) last year. On the road, it was .769 (10-3-0).

Duke has one win against the spread in conference games this season.

Cal has won once against the spread in ACC play this year.

Duke vs. Cal: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win nine times (90%) in those games.

The Blue Devils have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -952 or better.

Cal has won 20% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-4).

The Golden Bears have played as a moneyline underdog of +610 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 90.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Duke vs. Cal Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke is outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game with a +323 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.8 points per game (31st in college basketball) and gives up 66.6 per outing (33rd in college basketball).

Cameron Boozer paces Duke, averaging 22.9 points per game (fourth in college basketball).

Cal outscores opponents by 9.8 points per game (posting 79.8 points per game, 124th in college basketball, and conceding 70 per outing, 92nd in college basketball) and has a +167 scoring differential.

Cal's leading scorer, Dai Dai Ames, is 83rd in college basketball, averaging 17.8 points per game.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by an average of 8.5 boards. They are collecting 37.4 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.9 per contest.

Boozer's 9.5 rebounds per game lead the Blue Devils and rank 25th in college basketball play.

The 31.1 rebounds per game the Golden Bears accumulate rank 267th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 31.3.

Lee Dort's 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Golden Bears and rank 110th in the nation.

Duke's 108.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 22nd in college basketball, and the 83.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 16th in college basketball.

The Golden Bears average 103 points per 100 possessions on offense (78th in college basketball), and allow 90.3 points per 100 possessions (115th in college basketball).

