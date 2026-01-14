Vanderbilt vs Texas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

The Vanderbilt Commodores (16-0, 3-0 SEC) will try to extend a six-game road winning streak when they take on the Texas Longhorns (10-6, 1-2 SEC) on January 14, 2026 at Moody Center.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Arena: Moody Center

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (61.6%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you bet on Wednesday's Vanderbilt-Texas spread (Vanderbilt -5.5) or total (165.5 points).

Vanderbilt vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt is 10-6-0 ATS this season.

Texas is 8-7-0 ATS this season.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Vanderbilt is 8-6 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Texas racks up as a 5.5-point underdog.

In home games, the Commodores have a worse record against the spread (5-4-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-1-0).

The Longhorns performed better against the spread on the road (5-5-0) than at home (8-10-0) last year.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been named as the moneyline favorite 12 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Commodores have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -260 or better.

Texas has been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. Texas has gone 2-3 in those games.

The Longhorns have a record of 1-3 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vanderbilt has a 72.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt averages 93.0 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per contest (145th in college basketball). It has a +335 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 20.9 points per game.

Tyler's 17.3 points per game lead Vanderbilt and rank 112th in college basketball.

Texas puts up 87.8 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 75.1 per contest (228th in college basketball). It has a +203 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Dailyn Swain's 15.8 points per game leads Texas and ranks 214th in the nation.

The Commodores win the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. They are grabbing 35.3 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.2 per outing.

Devin is 119th in college basketball action with 7.4 rebounds per game to lead the Commodores.

The Longhorns come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.2 boards. They are pulling down 38.1 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.9.

Swain averages 7.1 rebounds per game (151st in college basketball) to lead the Longhorns.

Vanderbilt averages 113.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in college basketball), and allows 87.7 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball).

The Longhorns average 107.7 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball), while conceding 92.1 points per 100 possessions (159th in college basketball).

