Michigan vs Washington College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

The Washington Huskies (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (14-1, 4-1 Big Ten) on January 14, 2026.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Location: Seattle, Washington

Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Michigan vs. Washington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (69.8%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Michigan-Washington spread (Michigan -12.5) or total (164.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Michigan vs. Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan is 9-6-0 ATS this season.

Washington has put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Washington covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Michigan covers as a favorite of 12.5 or more (54.5%).

The Wolverines covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered five times in 15 games at home, and they covered five times in 10 games when playing on the road.

This season, the Huskies are 5-3-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). On the road, they are 3-3-0 ATS (.500).

Michigan has two wins against the spread in conference action this year.

Washington is 4-1-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this year.

Michigan vs. Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has come away with 12 wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Wolverines have been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -1000 or shorter on the moneyline.

Washington has been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. Washington has gone 1-4 in those games.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline underdog of +640 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan has a 90.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan vs. Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Michigan was the 75th-ranked team in the nation (78 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 160th (71.5 points conceded per game).

Michigan was 34th in the country in rebounds per game (35) and 114th in rebounds allowed (30.2) last season.

Michigan was 46th in college basketball in assists (15.8 per game) last year.

Michigan was the 14th-worst squad in the country in turnovers per game (13.6) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6) last season.

Washington ranked 243rd in college basketball last season with 71.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 283rd with 75.5 points allowed per contest.

Washington averaged 30 rebounds per game (294th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 31.6 rebounds per contest (209th-ranked).

Last year Washington ranked 227th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.9 per game.

Last year Washington averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (232nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (166th-ranked).

