Utah State vs Nevada College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

The Utah State Aggies (14-1, 5-0 MWC) will host the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-4, 4-1 MWC) after winning seven home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah State vs. Nevada Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Utah State vs. Nevada Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah State win (83.6%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's Utah State-Nevada spread (Utah State -12.5) or total (151.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Utah State vs. Nevada: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Nevada has covered eight times in 16 matchups with a spread this year.

The Aggies own a worse record against the spread when playing at home (2-3-0) than they do in away games (3-2-0).

Against the spread, the Wolf Pack have an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (5-5-0 record) and away (2-2-0).

Utah State has three wins against the spread in five conference games this year.

Nevada has three wins against the spread in five MWC games this season.

Utah State vs. Nevada: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah State has been listed as the moneyline favorite 13 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Aggies have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -1099 or better.

Nevada has won three of the six games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

The Wolf Pack have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +680 or longer.

Utah State has an implied victory probability of 91.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Utah State vs. Nevada Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah State put up 79.9 points per game and gave up 70 last season, ranking them 40th in college basketball on offense and 110th defensively.

At 31.3 rebounds per game and 28.3 rebounds conceded, Utah State was 214th and 31st in college basketball, respectively, last year.

With 17.1 assists per game, Utah State was 13th-best in college basketball last year.

In terms of turnovers, Utah State was 108th in college basketball in committing them (10.4 per game) last year. It was 62nd in forcing them (12.7 per game).

Last season Nevada put up 72.3 points per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 68.1 points per contest (58th-ranked).

Nevada pulled down 29.5 boards per game (318th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 28.2 rebounds per contest (28th-ranked).

Nevada put up 15 dimes per game, which ranked them 77th in the nation.

With 9.8 turnovers per game, Nevada was 50th in the nation. It forced 11.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 166th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!