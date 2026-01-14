Georgia vs Ole Miss College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

The Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) hope to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (9-7, 1-2 SEC) on January 14, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgia win (88.9%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Wednesday's Georgia-Ole Miss spread (Georgia -10.5) or over/under (159.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Georgia vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia is 7-9-0 ATS this season.

Ole Miss has compiled a 4-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Georgia (4-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (40%) than Ole Miss (1-0) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (100%).

In home games last season, the Bulldogs had a better record against the spread (12-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-6-0).

The Rebels were better against the spread at home (7-9-0) than away (4-7-0) last year.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia has been listed as the moneyline favorite seven times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Bulldogs have not lost in four games this year when favored by -649 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has lost all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Rebels have played as a moneyline underdog of +460 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Georgia has an implied victory probability of 86.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgia outscores opponents by 21.5 points per game (scoring 96.4 per game to rank first in college basketball while allowing 74.9 per contest to rank 223rd in college basketball) and has a +345 scoring differential overall.

Georgia's leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, is 136th in college basketball putting up 16.9 points per game.

Ole Miss has a +90 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.6 points per game. It is putting up 75.2 points per game, 226th in college basketball, and is giving up 69.6 per outing to rank 86th in college basketball.

Ole Miss' leading scorer, Malik Dia, ranks 268th in the country, scoring 15.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are sixth in college basketball at 39.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 34.4 their opponents average.

Somto Cyril is 294th in college basketball action with 6.1 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The Rebels win the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. They collect 31.3 rebounds per game, 261st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.6.

Dia averages 7.2 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball) to lead the Rebels.

Georgia's 107.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 29th in college basketball, and the 83.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 17th in college basketball.

The Rebels rank 155th in college basketball averaging 99 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 144th, allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!