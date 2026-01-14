3 NFL Best Bets and Predictions for the Divisional Round

After an exciting Wild Card Weekend, we're on to the Divisional Round.

Here are the Divisional Round odds for each game -- via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds -- as well as the full Divisional Round schedule. You can also check out our printable NFL playoff bracket.

Let's dive into the best bets for this weekend's Divisional Round.

Divisional Round Predictions and Best Bets

These are two of the best pass defenses in the league, and I think that'll push this game toward the under.

By our schedule-adjusted metrics, the Denver Broncos rank fifth in pass D and sixth in overall defense. The Buffalo Bills slot in seventh in pass defense and 13th in overall defense.

Denver can be the main driver of the under. The Broncos have been an under-friendly squad this season, with the under hitting in 10 of their 17 games. They clearly have a top-notch D, and on top of that, they weren't all that great offensively in the back half of the season, averaging just 21.6 points per game across their last nine games.

While Buffalo played in a Wild Card game that totaled 51 points, the under hit in that one as the total closed at 51.5. Prior to that game, there were only 43 and 25 total points in the final two Buffalo games where Josh Allen played a full game.

Although Allen is capable of lighting up the scoreboard on anyone, Denver's defense should be able to keep him from going off, and Buffalo's defense can do the same to Bo Nix and company.

Rarely do we see a defense win an NFL game basically by itself. The Houston Texans' defense did that on Monday night in a historic performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We can't expect Houston's defense to do that again. But I think the Texans' offense will play better than they did on Monday, and Houston's defense can bottle up the New England Patriots' offense.

The Texans' offense didn't finish many drives in the Wild Card Round due to some costly turnovers from C.J. Stroud. Outside of that, they actually moved the ball pretty well, racking up 408 total yards, including 164 on the ground. They're unlikely to turn it over three times again, and if they can cut down the self-inflicted wounds, they should be able to put up a good amount of points.

The Patriots' offense played well in their Wild Card game, amassing 381 total yards, but putting up points on Houston's defense -- a group we rank second overall and first versus the pass -- is going to be a tall task.

Not counting Week 18 (when the Texans pulled starters early), Houston hasn't allowed more than 21 points in any of their past eight outings, including an average of 12.0 points per game in five road contests in that span.

At the end of the day, I'm willing to back Houston's elite defense against a young QB who is making just his second postseason start, and I think the Texans can do enough offensively to get the win.

I'm not sure how the Chicago Bears keep doing it. It sure has been fun to watch, though.

I think their 2025-26 journey will end on Sunday night, but with the Los Angeles Rams a -200 moneyline favorite (as well as a 3.5-point favorite), my preferred way to bet this game is to bank on LA's offense scoring at least 27 points.

Chicago ended the regular season ranked 20th in schedule-adjusted defense, per our numbers. The Bears' D is not very good, and they lost linebacker T.J. Edwards last weekend against the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay had a lot of offensive success in that one, totaling 421 yards, with Jordan Love throwing for 323 and four scores.

In short, the Bears are going to have serious trouble slowing the Rams' offense.

Our numbers rank the Rams first in overall offense, including second in passing and sixth in rushing. LA has scored 28-plus points in seven of its last eight games overall and in five of its past six road games. Over their last six games, the Rams are averaging a stellar 466.5 yards per game.

The Rams' offense should have a lot of success on Sunday, and Chicago's offense should be able to score enough to force LA to keep its foot on the gas.

