Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 14
The men's college basketball schedule on Tuesday includes nine games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 1 Auburn squaring off against No. 15 Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each matchup.
To get an edge ahead of today's college basketball, see our odds breakdown below.
Indiana vs. Illinois
- Matchup: No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Winner: Illinois (54.51% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-3.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: Peacock
Alabama vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner: Alabama (68.93% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-10.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Auburn vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner: Auburn (73.05% win probability)
- Spread: Auburn (-7.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Kentucky (65.13% win probability)
- Spread: Kentucky (-5.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: ESPN2
DePaul vs. Marquette
- Matchup: No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons
- Projected Winner: Marquette (85.45% win probability)
- Spread: Marquette (-13.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Florida vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at No. 5 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (81.66% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-10.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Winner: Wisconsin (73.10% win probability)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-6.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: Peacock
Duke vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Duke (96.20% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-22.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: ESPN
Arizona vs. Baylor
- Matchup: No. 25 Baylor Bears at Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Arizona (71.40% win probability)
- Spread: Arizona (-5.5)
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
