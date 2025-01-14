FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 14

Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 14

The men's college basketball schedule on Tuesday includes nine games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 1 Auburn squaring off against No. 15 Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each matchup.

To get an edge ahead of today's college basketball, see our odds breakdown below.

Indiana vs. Illinois

  • Matchup: No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers
  • Projected Winner: Illinois (54.51% win probability)
  • Spread: Illinois (-3.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Alabama vs. Ole Miss

  • Matchup: No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Projected Winner: Alabama (68.93% win probability)
  • Spread: Alabama (-10.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

Auburn vs. Mississippi State

  • Matchup: No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Auburn (73.05% win probability)
  • Spread: Auburn (-7.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Winner: Kentucky (65.13% win probability)
  • Spread: Kentucky (-5.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

DePaul vs. Marquette

  • Matchup: No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons
  • Projected Winner: Marquette (85.45% win probability)
  • Spread: Marquette (-13.5)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Florida vs. Missouri

  • Matchup: Missouri Tigers at No. 5 Florida Gators
  • Projected Winner: Florida (81.66% win probability)
  • Spread: Florida (-10.5)
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

  • Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers
  • Projected Winner: Wisconsin (73.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Wisconsin (-6.5)
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Duke vs. Miami (FL)

  • Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils
  • Projected Winner: Duke (96.20% win probability)
  • Spread: Duke (-22.5)
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Arizona vs. Baylor

  • Matchup: No. 25 Baylor Bears at Arizona Wildcats
  • Projected Winner: Arizona (71.40% win probability)
  • Spread: Arizona (-5.5)
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

