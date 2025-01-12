Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 12

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Sunday, there are five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between Penn State and No. 15 Oregon at 4:00 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to play out? Find out below.

For a breakdown of all the important matchups in college basketball today, check out our betting preview below.

Purdue vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (72.22% win probability)

Purdue (72.22% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-7.5)

Purdue (-7.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: January 12

January 12 TV Channel: BTN

Northwestern vs. Michigan State

Matchup: No. 16 Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats

No. 16 Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Winner: Michigan State (57.06% win probability)

Michigan State (57.06% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-2.5)

Michigan State (-2.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: January 12

January 12 TV Channel: FOX

Michigan vs. Washington

Matchup: Washington Huskies at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

Washington Huskies at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (93.57% win probability)

Michigan (93.57% win probability) Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: January 12

January 12 TV Channel: BTN

Colorado vs. West Virginia

Matchup: No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers at Colorado Buffaloes

No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers at Colorado Buffaloes Projected Winner: West Virginia (57.07% win probability)

West Virginia (57.07% win probability) Spread: West Virginia (-1.5)

West Virginia (-1.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: January 12

January 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

Penn State vs. Oregon

Matchup: No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Winner: Penn State (59.51% win probability)

Penn State (59.51% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-2.5)

Oregon (-2.5) Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: January 12

January 12 TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

